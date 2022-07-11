Advertisement

Sheriff: Homemade battery shuts down Grant Co. roadway

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A homemade lithium-ion battery is to blame for authorities shutting down a Grant County road Sunday for over five hours, officials report.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a suspicious package just before 4:45 p.m. on County Road J near County Road A, near Mount Hope.

Officials determined that the package could be of concern and blocked the roadway off.

Members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit assisted at the roadway and analyzed the device. Grant Co. officials stated that the item was unable to be identified and determined the best course of action would be to “disrupt the device in place.”

Authorities explained that they determined it was a homemade battery. Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery and are commonly used in electronic devices.

The road was reopened just after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office stated.

Grant County was also assisted by Bloomington Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

HSSW Empty the shelter
Human Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50
New COVID-19 case average ticking up slowly
Downtown Sun Prairie sign on Main St.
Adventure Day to be held again in Sun Prairie firefighter’s memory
Half-staff flag
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Juneau Co. judge