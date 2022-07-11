Sheriff: Homemade battery shuts down Grant Co. roadway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A homemade lithium-ion battery is to blame for authorities shutting down a Grant County road Sunday for over five hours, officials report.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a suspicious package just before 4:45 p.m. on County Road J near County Road A, near Mount Hope.

Officials determined that the package could be of concern and blocked the roadway off.

Members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit assisted at the roadway and analyzed the device. Grant Co. officials stated that the item was unable to be identified and determined the best course of action would be to “disrupt the device in place.”

Authorities explained that they determined it was a homemade battery. Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery and are commonly used in electronic devices.

The road was reopened just after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office stated.

Grant County was also assisted by Bloomington Fire Department.

