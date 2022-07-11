Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation.

“After announcing in January that I would not be seeking another term, my goal has been to continue to work for the people of my district and the state as long as there was a possibility of further action in the legislature. Now that it is clear that there will likely be no further legislative sessions, it’s time to move on to pursue interests in the private sector,” Steineke says.

Steineke represented the 5th Assembly District, which includes parts of Brown and Outagamie counties. He’s been majority leader since 2014.

Steineke says his office in the State Capitol will be staffed for constituent relations and can be reached at 608-266-2418.

Three Republicans will face off in in Aug. 9 primary for the 5th district seat. Joy Goeben, Tim Greenwood and Kraig Knaack are on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Joey Van Deurzen, who is currently unopposed in the primary.

