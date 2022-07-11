Advertisement

Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation.

“After announcing in January that I would not be seeking another term, my goal has been to continue to work for the people of my district and the state as long as there was a possibility of further action in the legislature. Now that it is clear that there will likely be no further legislative sessions, it’s time to move on to pursue interests in the private sector,” Steineke says.

Steineke represented the 5th Assembly District, which includes parts of Brown and Outagamie counties. He’s been majority leader since 2014.

Steineke says his office in the State Capitol will be staffed for constituent relations and can be reached at 608-266-2418.

Three Republicans will face off in in Aug. 9 primary for the 5th district seat. Joy Goeben, Tim Greenwood and Kraig Knaack are on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Joey Van Deurzen, who is currently unopposed in the primary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens...
Former Speaker Paul Ryan ‘sobbed’ watching Jan. 6 attack, book reveals
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous
A City of Madison absentee ballot drop box is still in place Friday, though closed as of the...
Wis. Supreme Court rules ballot drop boxes unlawful ahead of fall elections