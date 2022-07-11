Sun Prairie Fire Chief remembered 4 years after explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company held a ceremony remembering the life of Captain Cory Barr, who died responding to a gas leak explosion in 2018 on Sunday night.

The ceremony recognized not only his work, but the work of everyone who responded that day.

It was also a time for members of the department to celebrate their captain.

“The personality is something that I always fall back on when I start thinking about him,” said Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Thane Westermeyer said, “he had these idiosyncrasies that only Cory had.”

The department said it’s committed to continue remembering Captain Barr and the events of that day with a ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.