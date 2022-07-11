Advertisement

Warm and Humid Today

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Highs in the middle today
  • High humidity levels
  • Pleasant through the middle of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front draped across the state will move through the area this morning. Latest models show a few showers near this feature but keep most of the rain just to our South. SW winds will usher in more moisture and heat - bumping highs into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will reenter the picture as well - dew points may climb to near 70 today. A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday evening as a secondary wave moves across southern Wisconsin.

Tuesday features more sunshine and northwesterly winds. These winds will usher in drier air and cooler temperatures. A cold front slide across Wisconsin from the northeast with the arrival of high-pressure. Cooler and quieter conditions are expected behind the front. Lots of sunshine will be seen Wednesday through Friday.

Showers and storms will be possible again next Saturday as a disturbance makes its way through the region.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.72°Mostly Cloudy0%
9 a.m.79°Chance of rain30%
12 p.m.82°Mostly Cloudy0%
3 p.m.83°Mostly Cloudy0%
6 p.m.80°Chance of rain30%

Here’s the latest NBC15 Extended Forecast...

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

Latest News

A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday...
Warm and Humid Today
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Monday.
Dodging showers/storms into Monday; Turning dry & calm mid-week
Humid air returns on Monday
Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts
Highs will climb into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.
Warmer Sunday; Showers/storms possible Monday