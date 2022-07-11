Warm and Humid Today
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible
Key Takeaways
- Highs in the middle today
- High humidity levels
- Pleasant through the middle of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front draped across the state will move through the area this morning. Latest models show a few showers near this feature but keep most of the rain just to our South. SW winds will usher in more moisture and heat - bumping highs into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will reenter the picture as well - dew points may climb to near 70 today. A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday evening as a secondary wave moves across southern Wisconsin.
Tuesday features more sunshine and northwesterly winds. These winds will usher in drier air and cooler temperatures. A cold front slide across Wisconsin from the northeast with the arrival of high-pressure. Cooler and quieter conditions are expected behind the front. Lots of sunshine will be seen Wednesday through Friday.
Showers and storms will be possible again next Saturday as a disturbance makes its way through the region.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 a.m.
|72°
|Mostly Cloudy
|0%
|9 a.m.
|79°
|Chance of rain
|30%
|12 p.m.
|82°
|Mostly Cloudy
|0%
|3 p.m.
|83°
|Mostly Cloudy
|0%
|6 p.m.
|80°
|Chance of rain
|30%
Here’s the latest NBC15 Extended Forecast...
