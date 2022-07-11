Advertisement

Waunakee PD identify vehicle suspected in hit-and-run of bicyclist

The bicyclist received a minor injury from the crash, according to police.
Waunakee Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspected vehicle...
Waunakee Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.(Waunakee Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department reports Monday that it has identified a vehicle potentially involved in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist last month.

The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 24 regarding the alleged hit-and-run, which took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113. Authorities said that the vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer.

The agency said the sedan was going northbound on State Highway 113 when it struck a bicyclist who was also going northbound, causing the BMW’s passenger-side mirror to break off.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle then swerved into the southbound lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle driving southbound, causing the driver’s side-view mirror of the BMW to break off. The suspect vehicle stopped for a moment and then continued driving northbound, Waunakee PD stated.

The bicyclist received a minor injury from the crash, police noted.

Police did not say in their update Monday if they had located the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Waunakee PD at (608) 849-4523.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
After five months the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says their job is done in the investigation...
DCSO: All reports in Quadren Wilson OIS investigation handed off to Dane Co. DA
Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane is nearly here, promising a little relief for rush hour drivers...
Flex Lane opening day set for Wednesday
Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job