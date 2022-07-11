Waunakee PD identify vehicle suspected in hit-and-run of bicyclist

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department reports Monday that it has identified a vehicle potentially involved in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist last month.

The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 24 regarding the alleged hit-and-run, which took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113. Authorities said that the vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer.

The agency said the sedan was going northbound on State Highway 113 when it struck a bicyclist who was also going northbound, causing the BMW’s passenger-side mirror to break off.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle then swerved into the southbound lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle driving southbound, causing the driver’s side-view mirror of the BMW to break off. The suspect vehicle stopped for a moment and then continued driving northbound, Waunakee PD stated.

The bicyclist received a minor injury from the crash, police noted.

Police did not say in their update Monday if they had located the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Waunakee PD at (608) 849-4523.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.