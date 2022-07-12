All lanes northbound of I-39/90 closed due to rollover crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes northbound of I-39/90 are closed due to a rollover crash at County Highway BN, according to Dane County Dispatch officials.

Dispatch said they originally received a call about a car flipping on the interstate at approximately 6:54 p.m. near Deerfield.

They gave said State Patrol was dispatched and they were sent to the scene, along with the Cottage Grove Fire Department and Deer Grove EMS responding to the scene as well.

