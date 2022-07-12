Advertisement

Bruce Dahmen Foundation Golf Outing celebrates memory of beloved principal

Hundreds gathered at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, WI to celebrate the life of Bruce Dahmen.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since his passing in 2014, the Madison community has continued to keep the memory alive of former Madison Memorial High School Principal, Bruce Dahmen.

For nine years the Bruce Dahmen Foundation Golf Outing has celebrated the life of Dahmen, while raising money to provide scholarships for two seniors at Madison Memorial every year for the foreseeable future. This year’s outing on Sunday, July 10, fell on what would have been Bruce and Patti Dahmen’s 40th wedding anniversary.

“To be honest it’s a really hard day because there are so many friends and I know how much fun he would’ve had with all these people,” Patti said.

The idea for the golf outing came from Bruce’s brother Kendall, who was looking for a way to raise money for the Dahmen Foundation, while gathering with those that loved Bruce most.

“He had a genuine interest in you as a person, the students really enjoyed him,” Kendall said. “He was in the hallways all the time, he wanted to know their first name, last name, what they liked to do.”

Memorial graduate and current Bucks player Wesley Matthews was one of many students who grew to love Bruce, and said he was like a father to him.

“Once he let me into his family it was like I was there the whole time,” Matthews said.

Matthews and over 200 others spent their Sunday afternoon playing golf at Pleasant View Golf Course, sharing their favorite Bruce memories and reminding others to, “Make good decisions,” which is a phrase Bruce said every day.

“I talk to Bruce before every game when I do my prayers,” Matthews said. “He’s always with me and is with thousands of kids.”

“He was bigger than life,” Patti said. “He cared about everybody.”

