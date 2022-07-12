Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new precinct site to ensure Dane County deputies on the southeast side have the resources to conduct thorough investigations and maintain the peace was opened Tuesday.

Roughly 12 minutes away from their former office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Southeast Precinct has moved to 125 Veterans Road in Stoughton. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, County Executive Joe Parisi and the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce explained that the new precinct is an improved location for the sheriff’s office, enhancing public safety services for southeast Dane County.

“Re-purposing and renovating this building into a Sheriff’s precinct was a cost-efficient redevelopment opportunity that will serve Stoughton area residents well,” said Parisi.

Sheriff Barrett went on to explain that the facility provides the adequate space and state-of-the-art function that our deputies need to ensure public safety.

“The new location also makes us more accessible to the communities we serve,” Sheriff Barrett added.

The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel.

