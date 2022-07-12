Darlington man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Darlington man was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release, for producing child pornography, the DOJ said.

United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Josiah Creasey was sentenced for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of filming and taking pictures, which Creasey pleaded guilty to in April.

Creasey was accused of assaulting two young girls between nine and ten years old from 2017 to 2019. He was arrested in March 2021 after law enforcement received a tip that Creasey had uploaded illegal content online, officials say.

During the sentencing, a judge wanted the community and victims to know that the court took Creasey’s crimes very seriously and that his sentencing was appropriate due to his high risk to reoffend. The judge also said Creasey had a long way to go to fully accepting responsibility.

The case against Creasey was investigated by the Lafayette and Grant County Sheriffs’ Offices, Platteville Police Department, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Przybylinski Finn.

