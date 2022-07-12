Advertisement

Darlington man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

Justice Scales
Justice Scales(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Darlington man was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release, for producing child pornography, the DOJ said.

United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Josiah Creasey was sentenced for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of filming and taking pictures, which Creasey pleaded guilty to in April.

Creasey was accused of assaulting two young girls between nine and ten years old from 2017 to 2019. He was arrested in March 2021 after law enforcement received a tip that Creasey had uploaded illegal content online, officials say.

During the sentencing, a judge wanted the community and victims to know that the court took Creasey’s crimes very seriously and that his sentencing was appropriate due to his high risk to reoffend. The judge also said Creasey had a long way to go to fully accepting responsibility.

The case against Creasey was investigated by the Lafayette and Grant County Sheriffs’ Offices, Platteville Police Department, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Przybylinski Finn.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

Latest News

Construction plans
Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility
Average COVID-19 cases jumps back above 1,400 per day
Generic police lights
Sauk Co. Sherriff: Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, 8th OWI
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east