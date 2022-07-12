Advertisement

Grant applications open for nonprofit organizations serving Wisconsin veterans

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Applications to provide money and assistance to those who have protected the lives of many are now open to benefit members of the community.

Mary Kolar the secretary of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs says Wisconsin is a state that truly cares for veterans because it is shown in the work that is done by nonprofits.

“I encourage organizations across the state, especially those who work with underserved populations and areas, to apply for these grants. At WDVA, we want to support the truly phenomenal efforts by nonprofits that are actively improving the lives of Wisconsin veterans,” said Secretary Kolar.

The WDVA Nonprofit Grant provides up to $25,000 to each nonprofit recipient, with a maximum of $250,000 awarded annually. It is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

The WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant provides up to $100,000 to each recipient, with a maximum of $300,000 awarded. It is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship training, technical support, or other assistance to the diverse group of Veteran entrepreneurs in Wisconsin to improve employment outcomes.

For more information in regards to applying for the grants, visit WDVA’s website.

