Sauk Co. Sherriff: Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, 8th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Baraboo man was arrested after and a deputy discovered meth and other paraphernalia in the vehicle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the suspect was pulled over Tuesday morning just after midnight near the intersection of N Reedsburg Road and County Road BD in Baraboo when a sheriff’s deputy requested that a K-9 sniff of the vehicle be done.

The K-9 sniff indication was positive and officials performed a probable cause search of the vehicle, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office said. During this search, deputies found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

After speaking with the Baraboo man, deputies also asked him to perform a field sobriety test; he was arrested for operating while intoxicated 8th offense, officials say.

The driver was charged for operating while intoxicated 8th offense, failure to install ignition interlock device, operating after revocation, possession of open intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. All of these charges are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

