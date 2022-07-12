Advertisement

Sauk Co. Sherriff: Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, 8th OWI

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Baraboo man was arrested after and a deputy discovered meth and other paraphernalia in the vehicle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the suspect was pulled over Tuesday morning just after midnight near the intersection of N Reedsburg Road and County Road BD in Baraboo when a sheriff’s deputy requested that a K-9 sniff of the vehicle be done.

The K-9 sniff indication was positive and officials performed a probable cause search of the vehicle, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office said. During this search, deputies found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

After speaking with the Baraboo man, deputies also asked him to perform a field sobriety test; he was arrested for operating while intoxicated 8th offense, officials say.

The driver was charged for operating while intoxicated 8th offense, failure to install ignition interlock device, operating after revocation, possession of open intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. All of these charges are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

Latest News

Construction plans
Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility
Average COVID-19 cases jumps back above 1,400 per day
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
US Capitol building
Sen. Baldwin backs bill protecting travel for out-of-state abortion care