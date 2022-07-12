Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin backs bill protecting travel for out-of-state abortion care

US Capitol building
US Capitol building(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation seeking to ensure people can legally cross state lines to receive an abortion was introduced Tuesday by federal legislators, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced.

Baldwin is among over two dozen democratic U.S. senators backing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, which argues that it is illegal for states to limit travel for abortion services. The bill also seeks to allow the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and those who are trying to get an abortion to bring a civil lawsuit on anyone who restricts them from crossing state lines to receive reproductive services.

“I’m supporting this legislation because it will protect not only women who travel for care, but the health care professionals who provide the care and those who assist with travel across state lines, including employers,” Baldwin said. “We will protect women’s constitutional freedom to travel and receive the legal reproductive care they want and need.”

Baldwin stated that the legislation also protects health care providers in pro-choice states from being sued for working with patients traveling from other states.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are leading the legislation.

The senators noted that legislation introduced in Missouri and a recent draft legislation are seeking to stop residents from being able to obtain an abortion out-of-state.

