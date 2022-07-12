Sunny and comfortable Tuesday ahead

Key Takeaways

Much lower humidity today!

Highs in the low 80s

Stray storms and showers possible later tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we’re waking up to more comfortable conditions outside today. Dew points have dropped a good 10 plus degrees, with temperatures significantly cooler as well. We’ll have sunny skies through the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 80s. Another passing cold front could spark up a few thunderstorms later this evening, mainly after 6 pm.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 64° Mostly Clear 0% 9 a.m. 71° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 81° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 82° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 80° Few Clouds 10%

Temperatures will be cooler still on Wednesday, with many locations remaining in the 70s during the afternoon thanks to northerly winds. Quiet conditions continue through Friday. There’s a chance for a few storms and showers developing Friday night and continuing through Saturday. Coverage looks pretty isolated at this point so nothing to change your weekend plans over. The heat begins to ramp up early next week!

