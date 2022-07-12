Suspect wanted: Madison police release images from east side burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released images Tuesday showing the suspect in a weekend burglary at a local video production company.

According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect broke into Camp Creatability sometime between when it closed Friday night and when officers responded to the building, in the 4500 block of Fermite Dr., shortly after 10 a.m. the next morning.

In one of the image, the suspect, who was shown in a dark, hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have white lettering on it, riding a red motorcycle.

The company’s owner told investigators that several electronic devices were taken, including a projector and a laptop. No one has been arrested in connection with the burglary and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a time online at p3tips.com.

