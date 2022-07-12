WDHS offer alternatives to infant formula during national shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released updates for the continued infant formula shortage, and is offering alternatives as parents continue to wait for alternatives to flood through the supply chain.

The Abbot Formula plant in Michigan has reopened as of July 1 to continue production of EleCare formula, health service officials say, and the company announced that it has supply of other specialty and metabolic formulas until new product is available.

The DHS suggests parents and caregivers contact their health care provider to obtain these EleCare supplies or ask about other infant formulas, or call Abbott’s toll -free number 800-881-0876.

“We know that the infant formula shortage has been very stressful for parents, and we want Wisconsin families to know that they have options to access formula, including specialty formula, and breast milk. We also want to provide more tips for families during this national shortage,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

While waiting for shelves to be restocked and prices to fall for infant formula again, the DHS also recommends:

Trying a new brand of formula The Wisconsin DHS says that those interested in this option should speak to pediatricians about short-term options for switching formula brands, but that most babies will do fine with a different brand if it’s the same type of formula. Speaking to a physician is also recommended for hypoallergenic or specialty formula substitutes.

Try a formula made in another country. The FDA has allowed certain formulas like Bubs, Kendamil and Similac Pure Bliss to be marketed in the U.S. and the DHS said stores are expected to carry these soon.

Consider human milk options The DHS said Wisconsinites looking for donor human milk can visit the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes Website. Those currently breastfeeding are urged into looking into donating their excess milk. Anyone using a close family friend or other contact as a donor should make sure they’re tested for transmissible diseases, Wisconsin officials say.



DHS recommends that those looking for other options or resources visit DHS.gov.

