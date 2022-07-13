17-year-old Virginian arrested in Town of Madison for assault, robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 17-year-old Virginia boy after he allegedly punched a woman at a park and stole her bag, Town of Madison Police Department stated Wednesday.

The woman flagged down an officer, saying she was talking on the phone around 7:20 p.m. on July 8 near the playground in Fraust Park when the suspect allegedly punched her head several times. The woman told the officer that she tried to run away, but the suspect tackled her and stole her bag.

The woman gave a description of the suspect to the officer and said the suspect ran east toward Fish Hatchery Road.

Town of Madison PD stated that officers received and reviewed surveillance video over the next few days from both businesses and residences. Police noted seeing someone on the video, who fit the description given by the victim, wearing a mask and carrying the stolen bag. Police said the suspect later was observed removing his mask and throwing the bag into a wooded area.

According to the department, the suspect was seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the same area of the robbery. When officers tried to meet with him, the suspect ran away. Police were able to catch him and arrest him a short time later.

Officers indicated that they believed the suspect was out searching for another potential victim when he was arrested, as he was wearing the same ski mask the victim had described him as wearing and was seen in the video.

The teen was taken to jail for restraining and obstructing an officer, possession of THC, battery and robbery with use of force. Police attempted to contact his mother but officials say “she was less than cooperative with officers.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.