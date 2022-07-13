Advertisement

Dodging showers early Friday; Rain & humidity back this weekend

Got weekend plans? Plan for the heat and a little bit of rain!
Dew points climb into the 60s and lower 70s this weekend!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Chance for showers/a few storms Thursday night into Friday (better chance for SW Wisconsin)
  • Humidity increases this weekend & next week
  • Another round of showers/storms Tuesday night into Wednesday (far out, but bears watching)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure remains centered over Ontario. Northerly winds have been influenced by this feature & have brought cooler/drier air into Wisconsin.

Wednesday afternoon will stay sunny with light northerly winds. As high-pressure slides to the SE, winds will turn Easterly - leading to an on-shore breeze from Lake Michigan. Thursday morning lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler readings are expected near the Lake.

Winds remain more southeasterly over SW Wisconsin - leading to warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. Highs will generally reach into the lower 80s - with mid/upper 80s possible in the Driftless Area.

A shortwave impulse will travel across the Great Lakes Thursday night into early Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday morning and will wrap up Friday afternoon as the shortwave passes. The best chance for rain will be focused over SW Wisconsin.

The ring-of-fire pattern continues as a dominant upper-level ridge remains over the Western U.S. Occasional impulses will travel through the NW flow and impact the Great Lakes.

There will be a chance for showers/storms Saturday into early Sunday. The exact timing & position of this rain differs between models. But with ample humidity and moisture, plan for at least some rain this weekend - and perhaps a few pop-up showers/storms.

Dew points will stay elevated through the weekend and into early next week (upper 60s - near 70). Highs will climb into the 80s on a daily basis - with warmer temperatures farther West of Madison. The hottest day appears to be next Wednesday - featuring the strongest SW flow. Heat Index values could climb into the mid 90s.

The next feature to watch is a low-pressure system traversing through southern Canada mid-next week. An attendant cold front would bring shower/storm chances back to Wisconsin Tue/Wed.

