Former Marquette Co. deputy pleads not guilty to alleged child sex crimes

Travis Bittelman
Travis Bittelman(Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Marquette Co. deputy who was recorded on video allegedly admitting he tried to solicit sexual activities from the person he thought was an underage boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Travis Bittelman, 37, is accused of soliciting intimate representation from a minor, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and a misdemeanor of operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Bittelman pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday during his arraignment.

A final pre-trial meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.

A video, obtained exclusively by NBC15 News, showed Bittelman meeting with the two individuals who impersonated a 14-year-old boy for more than a week before meeting with him in a Westfield parking lot. Courtney Engelke and her video editor Chris livestreamed the encounter.

\After the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office learned one of its deputies may have been involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor on Tuesday, it reached out to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, as an outside agency, to investigate, the criminal complaint detailed.

