GALLERY: Construction continues on CR Future Project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium.

Come game day on Sept. 3 against Illinois State, fans will get to see the new and improved stadium.

The project includes a full renovation of the South End Zone, new seating and hospitality clubs. It also includes a patio that allows fans to go from the stadium to directly into the field house. This will be open for both football and volleyball games.

Jason King, senior associate athletic director, said they were very excited to show the space off to fans.

“Our goal with this project is to be 100 percent sold out before the first game, we’re really close, but we need some Badger fans to step up and be a part of the project,” King said.

Construction began in November of 2021 for the CR Future project.

