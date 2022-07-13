Advertisement

Health officials identify second monkeypox case in Dane Co.

FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials detected the second positive case of monkeypox in Dane County one Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced.

This is the third case detected in Wisconsin in a recent wave of monkeypox infections.

The first case of monkeypox in Wisconsin related to the most recent outbreak was identified on July 1 in Dane County. The second case was found in Milwaukee County. As of Friday, July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 767 cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the U.S.

According to DHS, monkeypox is rare, but can be serious. People who contracted the virus are most likely to see new, unexplained rashes. They may also contract a fever, experience chills, or swollen lymph nodes.

Most of them will recover in two to four weeks without treatment.

Public Health Madison and Dane County say that monkeypox’s risk to the general public is low. They also say that it mostly spreads through close, intimate contact with someone that is infected.

In 2003, another outbreak of the monkeypox swept through Wisconsin and the nation. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard noted that this outbreak was tied to people who had contact with wild or exotic animals, specifically prairie dogs in Wisconsin.

