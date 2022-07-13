“It’s only Wednesday” Dane Co. deputies make their 3rd felony OWI arrest this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people with a combined 17 OWI convictions between them have been arrested by Dane Co. deputies on new felony OWI counts. The Sheriff’s Office highlighted the arrests and pointed out “it’s only Wednesday.”

The trio of traffic stops occurred span of just over 50 hours, with the first one happening shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. That driver was pulled over in the Town of Burke after allegedly crossing over the center line near Portage. The 53-year-old Sun Prairie man was booked for OWI – 7th offense and operating after revocation.

On Tuesday, deputies took into custody the man with the most OWI convictions of the three and the only one accused of trying to flee from police. The 50-year-old Cottage Grove man was stopped for speeding in the Town of Dunn around 2:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office explained, and tried running away on foot before being rounded up. He is expected to face his 9th OWI conviction as well as an eluding charge.

The final arrest came about a half-past midnight Wednesday morning when a deputy stopped a Madison man for allegedly driving with an expired registration sticker. The 37-year-old was pulled over near Grandview Blvd. and Thames Trail, in the Town of Madison, where the deputy also reportedly discovered that his license was revoked as well. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail for a 5th offense OWI.

Whether it would be his fifth offense is still contingent on the outcome of a June arrest for what would be his fourth OWI, if he were convicted.

