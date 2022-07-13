Janesville Police run through drills, preparing for active shooter scenarios

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department stayed extra busy Monday and Tuesday, cycling police from every division through active shooter training at the Franklin Middle School.

“We try to do it several times throughout the year, changing venues; we were just fortunate enough to get into a school over the summer break,” said Lieutenant Joshua Norem.

Lt. Norem says the training offers reps to everyone, from new officers to the most senior staff. It also allows police from different divisions to train together, a crucial factor when anyone and everyone is called to the scene of an active shooter.

“Having the opportunity to train with them, helps build up those team building, team cohesion aspects of the training,” said Lt. Norem.

All the reps allow for quick, precise moves to become muscle memory, a crucial skill when responding to a dangerous scenario with dozens of pounds in heavy gear.

“There’s not a lot of room for failure, so if officers are going to make minor mistakes, we want them to do that here in the training environment,” said Lt. Norem.

The department organizes the training several times yearly at various locations to keep officers ready for any call. Following each drill, it is all broken down and analyzed by an instructor. It is all to stay as prepared as possible for the real thing. The middle school hosted drills on Monday and Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

