Lawsuit over Sun Prairie middle school’s slavery question dismissed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit brought by parents against the Sun Prairie Area School District after a sixth-grade assignment asked students to apply an ancient law called Hammurabi’s Code to different scenarios.

In question was a scenario presented on Feb. 1 at Patrick Marsh Middle School that asked students, “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master.’ How will you punish this slave?”

The suit was filed by the parents of two students, one of who was in the class that day, who alleged the material, which the plaintiff’s pointed out came on the first day of Black History Month, and the district’s handling of the situation violated the children’s rights under state and federal law. The second student, who was not in class that day, also alleged harassment by other students hindered his educational opportunities. That claim was also dismissed.

In his decision, filed this month, Judge James Peterson noted that the basic facts of the case, that the assignment was presented and the district’s reaction to the incident were not in question, were not in question. Because of that, he determined a trial was not necessary and he could issue a summary judgment.

Peterson rejected the plaintiff’s claim that the school district created a hostile educational environment with the assignment. His ruling acknowledged a jury “certainly could find that its content and timing were offensive, insensitive, and justifiably upset students and their families,” but state that such an environment requires more than a single episode. The episode itself Peterson concluded would not meet a hostile environment standard because it did not condone or depict slavery, nor did it include racial slurs or racially charged imagery. “To the contrary, the slide deck included a slide that honored Black leaders,” he wrote, adding that the district immediately banned the materials. It also acknowledged their hurtful nature and apologized.

The lawsuit had also cited a 2019 incident involving blackface at a basketball game as contributing to the hostile environment. However, the judge said the plaintiffs did not show how the incident affected the students, that it happened at Patrick Marsh, or added to any racial hostility in the middle school. He noted the district’s statement at the time acknowledged the concern and had proposed solutions.

Moving to other claims in the lawsuit, Peterson rejected that the assignment construed violated the students’ Fourteenth Amendment rights by fostering a state-created danger, which he said would require the plaintiffs show, “among other things, that the defendant’s conduct was so arbitrary and irrational that it shocks the conscience.”

“It does not shock the conscience that a school district would not monitor and oversee every single material that its teachers distribute,” he continued. An additional Fourteenth Amendment claim, that the students had been singled out, was also rejected.

The decision also found that teaching an ancient Mesopotamian law code does not violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which protects religious liberty. Peterson called it “common-sense” that a lesson on Hammurabi’s Code would be considered history and not religious study and wrote that the district nor the teachers presented it as a moral code.

“No reasonable jury could accept the plaintiff’s contention that the district forced students to “engage in religion” by asking them to answer in the first person how they would punish a slave,” his decision continued, also discounting the plaintiffs’ assertion they believed the code had religious undertones because it offered rules to live by.

After detailing his reasons for dismissing the claims stemming from the lesson, Peterson’s verdict turned to a second allegation that was brought by one of the students who asserted the school district created a separate hostile educational environment for him by not stopping racial and disability-based bullying by other students as well as by locking him in a room three times while the student was in the first grade.

The judge wrote that the student offered ‘disturbing’ accounts of racial attacks by other students and determined that the district had known about it. Although district officials did not protect the student from such actions, Peterson ruled it did not meet the standards required by law.

His ruling zeroed in on one of the requirements of a hostile environment claim, that the educational environment deprived the student of access to educational benefits. While the lawsuit stated the student had concentration issues, along with severe anxiety and depression as well as issues interacting with other students and staff, Peterson noted a deposition from the student in which he stated that he did not have trouble concentrating and indicated the plaintiffs never resolved the contradiction.

The disability claim, according to Peterson’s decision, was based on the contention that “his peers’ use of the n-word was aimed at his disability because the epithet connotes ignorance.” The judge determined that, even though a student specifically named in the lawsuit knew about the plaintiff’s disability did not mean that the offending student’s use of the word was not based on that and that no reasonable jury would agree with their claim.

Addressing the assertion that locking the student in the classroom had violated the ADA by excluding him from classroom facilities, Peterson agreed with the district’s point that the plaintiff’s had not sought all remedies listed in the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act and that they would need to do so before bringing the claim.

Hammurabi’s Code was a set of 282 laws established by King Hammurabi in order to unite the Mesopotamian city-states. The school explained three days after the assignment was given that it was meant to show how order was kept in the civilization, how laws were created and how they were “unjust.” The principal of the school and the superintendent of the district both issued apologies on Monday. When announcing the lawsuit, the plaintiffs’ attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, said that more needs to be done.

“We definitely are thankful that the school has recognized this issue and acknowledged that the students have been hurt and their families have been hurt by this, but it’s unacceptable and it just doesn’t go away with an apology,” he said. “Not in 2021.”

The question came from a website called Teachers Pay Teachers, an online marketplace for education resources. She also noted that while a unit on Mesopotamia is part of the approved district curriculum, the question and specific lesson involving the question were not. The company released a statement after the February investigation, saying the assignment was “antithetical” to its values and should not have been on the platform.

