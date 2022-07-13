Madison clinic initiative provides free examinations to Black men

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic launched an initiative Tuesday providing free examinations for Black men ages 30 and older.

The Perry Family Free Clinic, which provides primary care to uninsured and underinsured Black men across Dane County, held a “Bring a Friend for a Physical Exam Initiative” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday. The clinic encouraged Black men to bring a friend to the clinic to receive a full check-up.

Dr. Khider Elnimeiry provides the full examinations.

“It makes me feel great that I’m able to actually make a difference in someone’s life simply by being a physician, and showing more compassion and a more gentle approach,” Dr. Elnimeiry said.

Aaron Perry, the president and founder of the clinic, explained that the community continues to see premature deaths in Black men. This effort is meant to put a stop to that trend by identifying potential long-term health problems earlier.

”We are losing far too many of our Black men in the community, and we want to make sure that we can put an end to this premature loss of life,” Perry said.

Patients may make an appointment at the clinic by calling (608) 841-1110. The clinic is located at 598 Grand Canyon Drive.

