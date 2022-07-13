Advertisement

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant Today

Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Pleasant today
  • Good chances of rain Friday
  • Warmer and more humid this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will move in for today and Thursday. Look for mostly sunny conditions, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. The dry air should limit any rain chances. That will start to change though as we head into the end of the week and weekend.

Our next weather-maker will be an area of low pressure and its associated warm front. They will arrive Friday with a good chance of showers and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy depending on the setup, although organized severe weather does not look to be the case. This will set the stage for a warm and humid weekend. While not a washout, it will keep some scattered showers and storms around both Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer more humid conditions with storm chances will be in place through much of next week.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.72°Mostly Cloudy0%
9 a.m.79°Chance of rain30%
12 p.m.82°Mostly Cloudy0%
3 p.m.83°Mostly Cloudy0%
6 p.m.80°Chance of rain30%

Here’s the latest NBC15 Extended Forecast...

