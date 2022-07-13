Multi-million dollar facility expansion to create 150 new jobs in Juneau

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A $10.7 million facility expansion of the company Whisker is expected to create around 150 jobs over the next two years in Juneau, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced.

Whisker, a self cleaning-litter box manufacturer, is expanding the Juneau facilities for the second time in the last two years after spiking product demand. Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said that the expansion reinforces the company’s standing in the community, explaining, “This project’s job creation could provide a huge, long-lasting boost to the local economy.”

“The incentives from WEDC and the support we got from the community, with regards to our ability to add more land and continue growing in the city we were already in, reassured us that we’re in the right place and that our investment deserves to stay in Juneau,” said Whisker CEO and President Jacob Zuppke.

The WEDC is authorizing up to $450,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years for Whisker, but the actual amount they receive will be contingent on the amount of jobs created and capital investment during those years.

The expansion will construct an adjacent 150,000 square foot facility which will primarily serve as a warehouse.

An economic model study showed that an additional 70 jobs could be created within the region as well, WEDC said.

