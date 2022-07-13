Multiple agencies responding to structure fire in Town of Dunn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Dunn, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials say the fire is on the 2500 block of Dyreson road.

So far Maple Bluff, Mcfarland, Stoughton, City of Madison and Deer Grove police and Fitchburg, Verona, Oregon, Monona, Berkland, and Middleton fire are all responding to the scene, dispatch said.

Dispatch wasn’t able to confirm any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.