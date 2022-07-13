Pet of the Week: Meet Curly!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may not have a curl on his body, but he does have two brothers appropriately named Moe and Larry.
This ‘Three Stooges’ pup is just a sweetheart and loves to make friends with everybody!
Curly loves people and other dogs, he likes going for walks and especially loves belly rubs. He is just over a year old and weighs about 44 pounds.
Curly was a rescue from Louisiana, so he is definitely still a little fearful of new situations or things, but he’ll warm up just fine with some pets and affection from his future fur-ever home.
Interested in adopting Curly? He is available now at the Green County Humane Society!
