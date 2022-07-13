Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Curly!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may not have a curl on his body, but he does have two brothers appropriately named Moe and Larry.

This ‘Three Stooges’ pup is just a sweetheart and loves to make friends with everybody!

Curly loves people and other dogs, he likes going for walks and especially loves belly rubs. He is just over a year old and weighs about 44 pounds.

Curly was a rescue from Louisiana, so he is definitely still a little fearful of new situations or things, but he’ll warm up just fine with some pets and affection from his future fur-ever home.

Interested in adopting Curly? He is available now at the Green County Humane Society!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
WisDOT: Two injured in Juneau Co. crash
Litter-Robot maker expands in Juneau with WEDC support
Multi-million dollar facility expansion to create 150 new jobs in Juneau
Police say they're investigating after a man killed his wife and three dogs before turning the...
17-year-old Virginian arrested in Town of Madison for assault, robbery
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination