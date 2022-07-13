Portage PD: Multiple arrested after high-speed police pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people aged 19-61 were arrested after three of them allegedly fled from police and hid Monday afternoon in the City of Portage, police said.

Officials say the suspects were sitting in a car near Dewitt and E. Pleasant St. when an officer approached the vehicle. The three allegedly sped off and the police had to call off the pursuit because of dangerous speed and erratic driving of the vehicle.

After the pursuit, law enforcement discovered that the vehicle had allegedly been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of W. Carroll St. They also found that the vehicle had been reportedly stolen from Chicago.

Shortly after the initial chase, several witnesses saw the suspects exit the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, and go into a residence on the 100 block of Emmett St.

Portage police said that they were unable to make contact with the homeowner and the other suspects, so they executed a search warrant on the residence. Police found and seized multiple firearms, as well as illegal drugs including heroin, marijuana, cocaine and THC wax. They also found drug paraphernalia, including bags and other packing materials, a scale and smoking devices, money and the stolen vehicle.

Police found three occupants in the crawl space of the residence. They, along with one other occupant, were arrested. All four are being held at the Columbia County Jail and are facing multiple felony charges related to this incident.

They are expected to make initial appearances in court in Columbia Co. Circuit Court later this week, officials say.

