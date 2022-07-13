Rock Township man arrested for possession of child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Rock Township man was arrested by Rock County officials on Tuesday for child pornography charges, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department said.

Members of Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Detective Bureau and Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI Digital Forensics Unit searched a home on the 1700 block of W. Happy Hollow Rd. for evidence of crimes against children.

The investigation resulted in law enforcement arresting and bringing the 36-year-old to the Rock Co. Jail where he is being held for five counts of possession of child pornography.

The Rock Township man will be held at the jail until his initial court appearance Wednesday.

