Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed.

Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene.

Police weren’t able to say if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 News will update this article as details develop.

