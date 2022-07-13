Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed.
Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene.
Police weren’t able to say if there are any injuries.
This is a breaking news story and NBC15 News will update this article as details develop.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.