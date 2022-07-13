Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed.

Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene.

Police weren’t able to say if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 News will update this article as details develop.

