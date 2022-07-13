Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced 10 players will not travel to Canada for a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
A COVID vaccination is required for travel within and to depart Canada.
Those 10 players are:
- 2B Whit Merrifield
- 1B Hunter Dozier
- OF Michael A. Taylor
- OF Andrew Benintendi
- OF Kyle Isbel
- C Cam Gallagher
- C MJ Melendez
- RHP Brad Keller
- RHP Brady Singer
- RHP Dylan Coleman
