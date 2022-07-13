Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced 10 players will not travel to Canada for a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A COVID vaccination is required for travel within and to depart Canada.

Those 10 players are:

2B Whit Merrifield

1B Hunter Dozier

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Andrew Benintendi

OF Kyle Isbel

C Cam Gallagher

C MJ Melendez

RHP Brad Keller

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Dylan Coleman

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

