Two accused in Marquette Co. gas station armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested two people Tuesday allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a gas station, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office told residents that the robbery occurred at the Refuel Pantry-Mobil Gas Station in Westfield.

Deputies did not detail any specifics about the robbery, but said it will make the results of the investigation available after charges are filed.

The agency also noted that it believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

