Advertisement

Two accused in Marquette Co. gas station armed robbery

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested two people Tuesday allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a gas station, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office told residents that the robbery occurred at the Refuel Pantry-Mobil Gas Station in Westfield.

Deputies did not detail any specifics about the robbery, but said it will make the results of the investigation available after charges are filed.

The agency also noted that it believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
Health officials identify second monkeypox case in Dane Co.
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Fire generic WHNS
Multiple agencies responding to structure fire in Town of Dunn
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Lawsuit over Sun Prairie middle school’s slavery question dismissed