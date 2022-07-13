Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ backs rule regulating ghost guns

Ghost gun regulations
Ghost gun regulations(MGN, Pixabay, Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice joins 20 other states Tuesday in regulating “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are typically homemade from kits that can be purchased without background checks, the agency explained.

The federal rule would help ensure buyers purchasing these kits would have to go through a background check. Law enforcement would also have the ability to trace any self-made weapons used in a crime.

“Treating ghost guns the same as other firearms will help make communities safer,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This common-sense step to help fight gun violence should be upheld.”

Kaul joins the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

Latest News

Generic police lights
Two accused in Marquette Co. gas station armed robbery
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Lawsuit over Sun Prairie middle school’s slavery question dismissed
Sylvia Boyack plans to attend the Gladys Knight concert after receiving a free ticket paid for...
Community gifts older adults with Gladys Knight concert tickets, makes lasting impact
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy