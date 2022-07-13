WisDOT: Two injured in Juneau Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured, one of who had life-threatening injuries, after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Juneau County.

The Department of Transportation stated that a sedan was allegedly passing in a No Passing Zone when it collided with an SUV around 12:55 p.m. on County Road HH at Dombek Road near Lyndon Station.

Authorities said both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash.

The driver of the sedan, a 38-year-old man, was taken in a MedFlight to a Madison hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver, a 66-year-old woman, is expected to be OK and was taken in an ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center.

