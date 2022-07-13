Gubernatorial, Senate debates on WMTV | Submit your question

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to be the only Madison station to broadcast two political debates in advance of Wisconsin’s August 9 primary. TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debates at Marquette’s Varsity Theater and the debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the debates?

The Senate Democratic primary debate will take place Sunday, July 17th, at 6:00 p.m.

The Gubernatorial Republican primary debate will take place Sunday, July 24th, at 6:00 p.m.

Which candidates are participating?

Five candidates have been confirmed for the July 17th Senate debate: Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

Three candidates have been confirmed for the July 24th Governor debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

How can I watch the debates?

Watch live on WMTV News. Watch at NBC15.com Watch elsewhere in Wisconsin on TMJ4, WEAU, WSAW, or WGBA.

How can I submit a question for the moderators to ask?

What questions or topics would you like the candidates for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor to discuss? Send your question to TMJ4.

To submit a question, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.