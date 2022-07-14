Advertisement

3 people killed in 2 separate shootings within 30 minutes

Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes
By The Associated Press
Jul. 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say three people died Thursday after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes.

The first incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. and resulted in the deaths of two Milwaukee women. A 42-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman died at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who has been identified.

The second shooting occurred about noon and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man. Police do not have a suspect in that case.

No further details were immediately available.

