Average COVID-19 case count in Wisconsin soars past 1,500

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases shot up on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen in over a month.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard update shows that 2,006 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. This is the first time since June 2 that the daily case count surpassed the 2,000-mark.

The new cases noted Wednesday bring the seven-day average, which evens out trends week-to-week, up to 1,584. You would have to go back to June 10 to find the last time the average was higher.

DHS’ dashboard shows that the rolling average has been on the rise since June 6, after taking a slight dip two days before to account for low case counts during the Fourth of July weekend.

There have been 1,746,344 cases confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials added six COVID-19 deaths to the system, marking the overall death toll in the state at 13,175

