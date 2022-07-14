Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.

Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display their outside lights and spend time with the police officers and their community.

This event is scheduled to run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This is also the first time hosting that this night out will be happening on a Wednesday.

Staff from the City of Beloit Police Department and the Fire Department will be at the kickoff event in Riverside Park, along with other local organizations. The event is designed to help strengthen community and police partnerships, along with neighborhoods to help make the city safer for everyone.

Additional organizations that want to participate in the National Night Out event should contact Lt. Christopher Eberhardt at eberhardtc@beloitwi.gov or (608)364-5718.

The application for neighborhood block parties is on the City of Beloit website or available at the Beloit Police Department. The application needs to be sent to the Beloit Police Department, 100 State St., Attn. Lt. Eberhardt or emailed to eberhardtc@beloitwi.gov.

