Advertisement

Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out

(WIFR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.

Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display their outside lights and spend time with the police officers and their community.

This event is scheduled to run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This is also the first time hosting that this night out will be happening on a Wednesday.

Staff from the City of Beloit Police Department and the Fire Department will be at the kickoff event in Riverside Park, along with other local organizations. The event is designed to help strengthen community and police partnerships, along with neighborhoods to help make the city safer for everyone.

Additional organizations that want to participate in the National Night Out event should contact Lt. Christopher Eberhardt at eberhardtc@beloitwi.gov or (608)364-5718.

The application for neighborhood block parties is on the City of Beloit website or available at the Beloit Police Department. The application needs to be sent to the Beloit Police Department, 100 State St., Attn. Lt. Eberhardt or emailed to eberhardtc@beloitwi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

Multiple units from Janesville Fire Department respond to fire at landfill
3 people killed in 2 separate shootings within 30 minutes
MPD: Madison man found passed out with bags of cocaine and narcotics
Madison man claims two guns were stolen out of his locked gun safe