Advertisement

Buddha statue stolen from Madison home and found in Lake Monona

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was happy to see “peace, positive energy, good health, and prosperity” return to a Madison home Thursday morning after its dive team recovered a large statue of the Buddha that was reported stolen earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a day after it was reported stolen, the statue was spotted about five feet under water in Lake Monona, near Blount Street. The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team went in after the statue, which was estimated to weigh approximately 200 lbs., Thursday morning and brought it back onto dry land.

The statue has already been returned to its owner.

No arrests have been made in connection with the theft. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Madison Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

Multiple agencies responding to house fire in Town of Dunn
Fire destroys Town of Dunn home, two vehicles
A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 12,...
MFD: Hazardous chemical leak forced evacuation of Madison lab
Cattle are prepared for show at the Sauk County Fair in Baraboo.
Sauk County Fair continues through Sunday
Imagen ilustrativa
MPD: Suspect exposed himself outside downtown Madison storefront