Buddha statue stolen from Madison home and found in Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was happy to see “peace, positive energy, good health, and prosperity” return to a Madison home Thursday morning after its dive team recovered a large statue of the Buddha that was reported stolen earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a day after it was reported stolen, the statue was spotted about five feet under water in Lake Monona, near Blount Street. The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team went in after the statue, which was estimated to weigh approximately 200 lbs., Thursday morning and brought it back onto dry land.

The statue has already been returned to its owner.

No arrests have been made in connection with the theft. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Madison Police Department.

