Columbus Police Officer allegedly assaulted by 39-year-old man

(WCAX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus Police Department Officer was assaulted while completing a disorderly conduct investigation at a residential home and was attacked by the suspect in question.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night the officer was sent to the home, where the suspect of the investigation allegedly lunged at the officer. The 39-year-old Columbus man began to supposedly choke and strangle the officer, who deployed his taser but it was not effective.

The suspect was eventually detained with help from a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9. Both the officer and the suspect were transferred to the hospital.

According to the release, the man allegedly became violent again at the hospital, and was tased additional times. He was later sedated by medical staff.

The 39-year-old was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with attempted battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, suffocation/strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The officer with the Columbus Police Department was treated and released from the hospital.

The Columbus Police Department received aid from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Fall River Police Department.

