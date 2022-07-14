Advertisement

DeForest woman accused of trying to slip drugs to Dane Co. inmate

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County Jail (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest woman found herself locked up after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamines and fentanyl to a Dane Co. jail inmate.

While she is now behind bars, the Madison man to whom she was trying to deliver the drugs, who had been in custody on separate drug-related charges, has since been released on bond, court records show.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the woman tried hiding the contraband in a disposable contact case. When deputies inspected the container, they reported finding a half-gram of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

She now faces a count of attempting to deliver drugs with an enhancer for allegedly trying to do so at a correctional facility, while the Madison man may be charged with possession with intent to deliver – party to a crime.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office reminded people planning on visiting the jail or sending a package to an inmate that the jail staff will search it.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

(FILE)
MPD: Suspect on stolen moped had assortment of drugs
Multiple agencies responding to house fire in Town of Dunn
Fire destroys Town of Dunn home, two vehicles
Buddha statue stolen from Madison home and found in Lake Monona
A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 12,...
MFD: Hazardous chemical leak forced evacuation of Madison lab