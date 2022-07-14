DeForest woman accused of trying to slip drugs to Dane Co. inmate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest woman found herself locked up after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamines and fentanyl to a Dane Co. jail inmate.

While she is now behind bars, the Madison man to whom she was trying to deliver the drugs, who had been in custody on separate drug-related charges, has since been released on bond, court records show.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the woman tried hiding the contraband in a disposable contact case. When deputies inspected the container, they reported finding a half-gram of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

She now faces a count of attempting to deliver drugs with an enhancer for allegedly trying to do so at a correctional facility, while the Madison man may be charged with possession with intent to deliver – party to a crime.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office reminded people planning on visiting the jail or sending a package to an inmate that the jail staff will search it.

