First Alert: Grab the umbrella for Friday

Key Takeaways

Friday showers/storms may impact plans

Humidity returns for the Weekend - along with pop-up storm chances

Heat continues into Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure remained dominant over the Great Lakes region with light winds and a clear sky early Wednesday. Temperatures had fallen into the mid 50s across south-central Wisconsin. Dew Points had settled in the mid - upper 50s. Satellite imagery has showed some patchy fog rolling through West-central Wisconsin.

Sunshine is on tap for Thursday with an increasing ESE breeze. High-pressure will continue moving off to the East - tightening the pressure gradient. A more SE wind across SW Wisconsin will usher highs into the upper 80s today. Mid 80s are expected elsewhere with cooler temperatures near the lake.

Scattered - widespread showers are likely Friday morning and early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm. Cloud cover and rain will suppress daytime warming - only allowing highs to climb into the lower 70s. Hail and gusty winds would be possible in the strongest storms.

At least some uncertainty persists with the weekend forecast. There will be enough heat for showers/storms to form, but moisture placement still differs between models. Pop-up showers/storms are possible both Saturday & Sunday. Areas South of Wisconsin have the best chance for rain. While the weekend may not be a washout, prepare for at least the possibility for seeing some rain!

Sunshine returns for Monday before Canadian low-pressure skirts to the North late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front could bring a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

