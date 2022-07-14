Flex Lane opens on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane opened Wednesday, adding another lane during times of what the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation calls peak traffic.

The Flex Lanes are designed to be used during peak traffic times and stretch from Whitney Way to the I-39/90 interchange. Planners expect the additional lane will allow drivers to navigate the Beltline more smoothly and avoid congestion. WisDOT says those peak times fall roughly between 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“This will improve daily life for commuters, as well as visitors attending major area events,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “It’s one more way WisDOT is making Wisconsin’s highways safer and more reliable for everyone who uses them.”

And with the first day in the books, designers say it is off to a solid start.

“We’ve been seeing really good feedback from the public and internally, so we’re happy with how things have come together and how the lanes were operating; we’re hearing good response from the public,” said WisDOT Flex Lane Engineer Elizabeth Schneider.

Designers also foresee the lanes being activated during special events and when traffic starts to bottleneck because of an incident or accident ahead. A green arrow will let drivers know that the lane is open.

Whenever the Flex Lane is not in use, a red ‘X’ will shine over it. At those times, the lane should only be used for emergency stopping, WisDOT states. The agency set up 40 cameras and sensors along the Beltline to view traffic conditions in real-time and decide when to activate the additional lane.

“What we’re doing at the traffic management center is we’re watching the number of cars or the traffic volumes that are going down the lane as well, as the speeds and when the typical congestion, the am and pm rush hour congestion begins,” said Schneider.

Both WisDOT and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department noted the speed limit for the additional lane is still 55 mph and drivers should follow the rules of the road when using the lane. The sheriff’s office also says not to use the lane as a shoulder when it is closed during the middle of the day.

