Janesville native takes on largest Army command

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville native made it his mission to sustain an Army ready fight, win and provide forces to Combatant Commanders for missions around the globe and that led him to the command of the Army’s largest fighting force.

General Andrew P. Poppas undertook leadership of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) on July 8. FORSCOM consists of approximately 745,000 Soldiers and 96,000 civilians making it the Army’s largest command and responsible for 87 percent of the Army’s combat power.

Poppas commissioned into the Army in 1988 and has served in numerous operational deployments to include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Freedom Sentinel, and two tours during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Poppas attributes his success as a leader to all the Soldiers and NCOs he has served, led and fought alongside on multiple battlefields.

“They taught me what it means to be ready and how to go to war,” he said.

At his change of command ceremony he explained that it would take more effort, resources, and determination than ever to fulfill mission requirements around the globe, but FORSCOM Soldiers and leaders are up to the challenge.

“We fight where we’re told and we win where we fight; FORSCOM’s soldiers are up to the challenge and, in the spirit of readiness, I want all of you to know that I am ready, willing, and enthusiastic to do this job alongside of you,” Poppas added.

Prior to assuming command, Poppas received his fourth star and the rank of general during a promotion ceremony hosted by the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville. Poppas is the 24th Commanding General of FORSCOM.

