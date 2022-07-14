Advertisement

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in...
State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Madison, Wisc.(Cara Lombardo | AP Photo by Cara Lombardo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022.

Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30.

His primary opponents, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller, hadn’t released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

Toney's latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Online records indicate Mueller hasn't filed any campaign finance reports.

Toney campaign adviser Darrin Schmitz said he would release figures as soon as he could. He didn't elaborate. A message left with Mueller's campaign wasn't immediately returned.

Jarchow raised $10,555 last year, records show.

Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul’s campaign aides didn’t immediately return messages inquiring about his totals. He reported raising $1 million in 2021.

