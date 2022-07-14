Madison man allegedly found with several bags of cocaine and multiple outstanding warrants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested after a Madison Police Officer discovered him passed out in his vehicle and discovered he supposedly had multiple warrants from other counties for attempted possession of drugs.

On Wednesday afternoon, an officer was patrolling when he found this man near Warner Park unconscious. When the officer attempted to get the man to leave his vehicle, he refused, and attempted to drive away.

He was quickly detained, and according to the police report, had allegedly had multiple outstanding warrants from other counties for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

When a search of his vehicle was conducted, several bags of cocaine and narcotics were supposedly found.

According to MPD, the 36-year-old was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine with an intention to deliver it, possession with intent to deliver a schedule 2 narcotic, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and his already outstanding warrants.

