Madison man claims two guns were stolen out of his locked gun safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported to Madison Police Department after discovering two of his guns were possibly stolen from a locked gun safe while he was on vacation.

According to the report, officers were sent to an apartment along the 1300 block of E. Mifflin St. Wednesday afternoon. The man told the officers two of his five guns were missing from his safe, which had reportedly been locked before he went on vacation.

The guns are currently listed as stolen, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

