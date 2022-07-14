MFD: Hazardous chemical leak forced evacuation of Madison lab

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory on Madison’s west side late Tuesday morning. The leak happened after a container holding the substance, which was also flammable, was compromised, the Madison Fire Department said.

According to an MFD report, firefighters were called to the Aldevron laboratory, in the 5600 block of Research Park Blvd., around 11 a.m., by which time people were already evacuating. The employees started pouring out of the building as chemical vapors began making their way down the halls, and firefighters went ahead and pulled the fire alarm to make sure everyone knew to get out.

MFD’s Hazardous Incident Team was called into help with the response, the fire department added. No injuries were reported and no one was sickened by the spill.

Chemists who worked in the lab got the leak under control before the team arrived, allowing the HIT to begin surveying the lab and the rest of the building once they got there. Firefighters isolated the spots where the spills happened and then let the company’s employees start cleaning up the material.

The fire department did not indicate what the substance was.

