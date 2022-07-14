MPD: Suspect exposed himself outside downtown Madison storefront

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly exposing himself outside a downtown Madison business.

According to the Madison Police Department, the manager of a store in the 600 block of State Street called police after seeing a man exposing his genitals outside the building.

Employees in the shop tried steering customers away from the front windows while the man was there, police said. They also told investigators they saw the man gratifying himself.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. and took the 59-year-old man into custody. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and a probation hold.

